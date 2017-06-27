Listen Live
Breaking News
7 Weird Missouri Laws
RAINER LESNIEWSKI/ WAYHOME STUDIO

7 Bizzare Laws That We Have Right Here In Missouri

Jordan June 27, 2017 Jordan's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

In honor of New Hampshire scrambling to close a loophole that allowed pregnant women to kill people, here are seven weird laws that we have right here in Missouri!  
 
1.) In St. Louis it is illegal for an on-duty firefighter to rescue a woman wearing a nightgown. In order to be rescued, a woman must be fully dressed.
storage.torontosun.com
2.) In Kansas City, children can buy shotguns…but they can’t buy a toy cap gun.

 

min-age

 3.) It is illegal to honk the horn of someone else’s car.

Automotive Fleet photo.

4.) Brothel Law says that it is illegal for four or more unrelated women to rent an apartment/house together.

The Chive

5.) Clothes lines are forbidden in Columbia, but hanging your clothes on a fence post is okay.

Photos Public Domain

6.) In Jefferson City, you can not have a garage sale last longer than 3 days and you can’t have more than two sales per year. 

Wichita on the Cheap

7.) It is illegal to have oral sex. 

(Sorry no picture for this one) 

I know these sound crazy but Missouri is not the only state to have laws like this! Know any more crazy laws that make no sense? Let us know in the comments below! 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2017, Y107. All Rights Reserved.