RAINER LESNIEWSKI/ WAYHOME STUDIO
7 Bizzare Laws That We Have Right Here In Missouri
Jordan
June 27, 2017
Jordan's Blog, Y107 Blogs
7 Columbia Crazy funny Jefferson City laws Missouri St. Louis strange weird 2017-06-27
3.) It is illegal to honk the horn of someone else’s car.
4.) Brothel Law says that it is illegal for four or more unrelated women to rent an apartment/house together.
5.) Clothes lines are forbidden in Columbia, but hanging your clothes on a fence post is okay.
6.) In Jefferson City, you can not have a garage sale last longer than 3 days and you can’t have more than two sales per year.
7.) It is illegal to have oral sex.
(Sorry no picture for this one)
I know these sound crazy but Missouri is not the only state to have laws like this! Know any more crazy laws that make no sense? Let us know in the comments below!