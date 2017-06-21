Demi Lovato Teases YouTube Docuseries Simply Complicated

Simply Complicated

Demi Lovato is about to do something for her fans that she has never done before. She is taking a similar approach that Katy Perry did, by using YouTube as a portal into her life. While Perry live streamed, Demi is going to be doing a mini documentary about her life called Simply Complicated.

This mini docuseries will showcase Lovato’s life with the help of a camera crew accompanying her 24 hours a day. However, it’s not clear yet on how many days the cameras will follow her. What is clear is that Lovato want’s to take a look at her future and past, and wants to share the experience with her fans.

Check out the trailer for Simply Complicated down below!