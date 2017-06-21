Listen Live
Demi Lovato showcases new YouTube show Simply Complicated.
Demi Lovato Teases YouTube Docuseries Simply Complicated

June 21, 2017

Simply Complicated

Demi Lovato is about to do something for her fans that she has never done before. She is taking a similar approach that Katy Perry did, by using YouTube as a portal into her life. While Perry live streamed, Demi is going to be doing a mini documentary about her life called Simply Complicated.  

This mini docuseries will showcase Lovato’s life with the help of a camera crew accompanying her 24 hours a day. However, it’s not clear yet on how many days the cameras will follow her. What is clear is that Lovato want’s to take a look at her future and past, and wants to share the experience with her fans.

Check out the trailer for Simply Complicated down below!  

