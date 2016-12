We all know 2016 was a tough year. So many stars lost. So many difficult events and news stories. Now, as it is finally leaving us, it’s also inspired quite the trend. Meet 2106: The Horror Movie.

Two different things popped up on my FB feed today dealing with the topic. I’m sure there’s a ton more if I kept searching for it. It kind of fits. At least we have something to laugh at as we reflect back, then quickly look ahead.