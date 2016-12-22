16 And Pregnant Found Dead

Tragic news has come across our desks as we approach the holiday. Valerie Fairman, of Season 2 of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, has passed away at the age of 23. According to TMZ, they are speculating it was the result of a drug overdose, although the results of the autopsy won’t be known for a while yet. Unfortunately, since her appearance on the show, she has had a rough go, including multiple arrests for various things. Her 7-year-old is safe with Valerie’s mom. Our thoughts lie with her family and her child this holiday.

Here’s a clip from the show. The full episode appears to have been pulled from the site.